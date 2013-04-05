FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE falls to near 7-month low; ends at pre-'Big Bang' reform levels
#Asia
April 5, 2013 / 11:30 AM / in 4 years

India's NSE falls to near 7-month low; ends at pre-'Big Bang' reform levels

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* BSE end 0.32 pct down; NSE 0.4 pct lower
    * Maruti Suzuki surges; weaker yen seen boosting margins
    * FII selling a concern - analyst

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - India's main NSE index fell on
Friday to its lowest close since the government's 'Big Bang'
reforms in September had sparked a powerful rally, as concerns
that foreign investors would exit some of their holdings
continued to hit blue-chips.
    Indexes have fallen for three consecutive sessions, with the
NSE ending the week down 2.3 percent to post its biggest weekly
loss in two weeks. 
    Fears of foreign selling come amid worries about the
domestic economy, with data last week showing the
October-December current account deficit rose to a record a
high, and on lingering concerns about political stability. 
    Global risk aversion is also increasing, even after Japan's
massive monetary stimulus announced on Thursday was seen
unleashing a potential flood of money flows worldwide. Asian
shares were hit on Friday by fears of a weaker-than-expected
U.S. jobs monthly data due later in the day, 
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a
net 6.9 billion rupees ($125.81 million) over Wednesday and
Thursday, a departure from heavy buying that has propped up
domestic shares. Overseas investors had bought over $10 billion 
so far this year and about $25 billion last year.     
    "In the short term, India may remain under pressure on fears
of outflows sparked by FII selling in last few sessions. Even
earning season is expected to remain muted with consumption
affected due to cut in government expenditure," said Vivek
Mahajan, Head of Research, Aditya Birla Money.
    The broader NSE index ended down 0.39 percent, or
21.50 points, to 5,553.25, its lowest close since Sept. 13,
2012, the day the government raised diesel prices, which was
followed the next day by a slew of reforms including opening up
the retail and aviation sectors for foreign investments.
    Those actions became widely known as "big bang" reforms,
ushering a rally in domestic shares, but one that started
petering out in February.
    The BSE index fell 0.32 percent, or 59.47 points, to
18,450.23, marking its lowest close since Nov. 20, 2012, falling
 2.05 percent for the week.
    Shares with sizeable foreign investor holdings were among
the leading decliners on Friday. 
    ICICI Bank Ltd fell 1.1 percent as foreign
investors hold 37 percent in India's biggest private sector
lender. Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
, which has foreign holdings of 22.8 percent, lost 2.7
percent.
    Among other decliners, United Spirits Ltd fell 3.9
percent after U.K. drinks group Diageo Plc opted not to
lift its offer price of 1,440 rupees for a proposed stake
purchase in the company. 
    Bharti Airtel Ltd ended 1.22 percent lower after a
panel of judges at Delhi High Court set aside on Thursday the
court's earlier order that had halted the execution of a
government ban on the company's 3G service pacts with rival
carriers. 
    However, Maruti Suzuki India shares rose 7.3
percent, posting its biggest gain since Jan. 17, 2012, as
Japan's massive stimulus is expected to hit the yen,
which could boost the auto maker's earnings by reducing the
costs of imports from Japan. 
    Reliance Industries gained 1.6 percent, recovering
from recent falls on attractive valuations and hopes that
January-March earnings would improve led by better margins in
refining and petrochemical sectors.
    ($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees)

 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
