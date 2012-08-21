FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares rise to 5-month closing high; Infosys rises
August 21, 2012

Indian shares rise to 5-month closing high; Infosys rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday to their highest close in five months led by gains in Infosys after a U.S. court dismissed a lawsuit from an employee, while consumer good stocks gained on signs of improving rainfalls.

Infosys shares advanced 3.1 percent after a U.S court dismissed harassment charges filed by a U.S. employee, ending worries about a case that had recently pressured shares. .

Hindustan Unilever added 2 percent, while tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra gained 2.3 percent after heavy rains hit some of the parched parts of the country, easing fears of a repeat of the widespread drought that gripped three years ago.

India’s BSE index provisionally rose 1.1 percent to 17,884.10 points, its highest close since March 14, while the 50-share NSE index rose 1.02 percent to end at 5,421.00 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
