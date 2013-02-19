FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares gain for second day; tech, defensives lead
February 19, 2013 / 10:10 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares gain for second day; tech, defensives lead

Reuters Staff

MUMBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on
Tuesday after sinking to the lowest in 2013 last week, as
technology shares such as Infosys extended gains on hopes of
stronger earnings while buying spurred defensive sectors such as
consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. 
    Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended 1.4 percent
higher while Infosys Ltd gained 1.47 percent.
    Defensives such as Hindustan Unilever rose 1.35
percent and pharma companies such as Cipla Ltd ended
2.22 percent higher.
    The BSE index provisionally ended up 0.84 percent  
    The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.81
percent higher.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)

