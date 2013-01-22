FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower; HUL falters
January 22, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares end lower; HUL falters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a three-day
winning streak on Tuesday after Hindustan Unilever earnings
disappointed on volume growth and as Cairn India fell after a
Kotak report said management had indicated a slower ramp-up in
production from its Rajasthan block. 
    Hindustan Unilever shares ended 6.45 percent lower
and Cairn India ended 2.4 percent down.   
   The BSE index provisionally fell 0.69 percent, and
the 50-share NSE index dropped 0.56 percent. 

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
