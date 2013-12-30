FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Top 10 winners and losers in Japan's Nikkei in 2013
December 30, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Top 10 winners and losers in Japan's Nikkei in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Driven by Tokyo's fiscal stimulus
and the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing campaign, the
Nikkei share average surged 56.7 percent in 2013, its
best annual rise since 1972. 
    Japanese markets will be closed for the New Year holiday
from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, and reopen on Jan. 6. 
    Here are the top 10 and bottom 10 performers in the Nikkei
this year. 
    
 TOP 10 STOCKS                RIC            PCT CHANGE IN 2013 
              
 Mazda Motor Corp                       +212.6         
 SoftBank Corp                          +193.0 
 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd              +180.2 
 Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd                  +166.1
 Toto Ltd                               +158.1 
 Minebea Co Ltd                         +153.0
 Tokyo Electric Power Co                +150.1 
 Furukawa Co Ltd                        +139.1 
 Tosoh Corp                             +137.4
 Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd           +136.2
    
 BOTTOM 10 STOCKS             RIC            PCT CHANGE IN 2013
 Nikon Corp                              -20.5  
 Toho Zinc Co Ltd                         -6.1
 Pacific Metals Co Ltd                    -5.0
 Advantest Corp                           -3.0
 Komatsu Ltd                              -2.2
 Hokuetsu Kishu Paper Co Ltd              -0.8 
 Canon Inc                                -0.3
 Uny Group Holdings Co Ltd                +0.8
 Tokai Carbon Co Ltd                      +2.2
 Pioneer Corp                             +2.8

 (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin)

