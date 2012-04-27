FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open up, Samsung Elec hits record high
April 27, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares open up, Samsung Elec hits record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Friday, backed by upbeat U.S. housing data and robust corporate earnings, but gains may be capped by worries over a downgrade of Spain’s credit rating by Standard & Poor‘s.

Shares in Samsung Electronics hit an all-time intraday high, up 1.1 percent at 1,355,000 won ($1,200), after the company reported a record $5.15 billion first-quarter profit on Friday morning.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KSOPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,973.80 points as of 0002 GMT. ($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

