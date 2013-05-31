South Korean shares edge up; banks, defensives lag

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher on Friday as investors bought back battered technology and auto stocks amid slowing depreciation in Japanese yen and after soft U.S. economic data eased concerns the Federal Reserve would start reducing its stimulus programme soon.

But gains were offset by falls in banks and defensive stocks like KT&G and Hana Financial Group.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.05 percent at 2,001.05 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)