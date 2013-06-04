Seoul shares erase gains as market turns cautious

* Market gives up earlier gains, turn lower amid growth fears

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares gave up gains and slipped into negative territory on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data from the United States and China stoked concerns about the earnings outlook for South Korean firms.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.40 percent at 1,981.61 points as of 0220 GMT, paring as much as a 0.5 percent gain.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 6.2 billion won worth of stocks, poised to offload shares for a second straight session.

“The latest economic data from the United States and China add to growth worries, darkening the earnings outlook of listed firms,” said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

U.S. manufacturing contracted in May, driving activity to the lowest level in nearly four years, in the latest sign the economy is entering a soft patch.

The report followed similarly sluggish manufacturing data from China and Europe, adding to a cautionary tone ahead of Friday’s monthly nonfarm payrolls.

The yen firmed against the U.S. dollar following the weak data, helping drive South Korean auto stocks higher since a stronger yen will make Japanese rivals less competitive in global markets.

Kia Motors advanced 1.2 percent while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 1.4 percent.

Shipyards also gained on the back of the stronger yen with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rising 3.7 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries advancing 3.1 percent.

“Yen’s rise has turned investors away from Japanese rivals to South Korean shipbuilders. View is, South Korean ship prices would be more competitive,” said Simon Jeon, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

STX Group shares rebounded from a sharp fall in the previous session after Woori Bank said it was mulling selling STX Corp shares.

Woori Bank has asked South Korea’s top financial regulator for an approval for the share sale, but the bank has not received a response yet, the bank official said.

Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding rose 3.4 percent and STX Engine climbed 0.9 percent.

Elsewhere banks lost ground. Shinhan Financial Group fell 1.4 percent and Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd shed 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)