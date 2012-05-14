FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares dip as Greece woes offset China reserve cut
May 14, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares dip as Greece woes offset China reserve cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower near the market open on Monday after dipping in and out of positive territory, as China’s cut to banks’ reserve requirement ratios was offset by pressure from Greece’s uncertain future in the euro zone.

Large-cap technology shares posted modest early gains, with Samsung Electronics edging 0.7 percent higher, looking to snap a seven-day skid, while SK Hynix rose 1.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.29 percent at 1,911.62 points as of 0010 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

