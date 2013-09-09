FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real up on China data, possible Fed withdrawal delay
September 9, 2013 / 4:44 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real up on China data, possible Fed withdrawal delay

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real strengthened
against the U.S. dollar on Monday on upbeat economic data from
China and growing speculation the United States may delay its
planned withdrawal of monetary stimulus.
    The Brazilian real  firmed 1.05 percent while
other Latin American currencies where mixed with the Peruvian
Sol gaining 0.35 percent and the Mexican peso 
stable. 
    A stronger-than-expected jump in Chinese exports allayed
concern of a sharper slowdown in the world's top commodity
consumer, helping lift appetite for the currency of Brazil, a
major exporter of iron ore, soybeans and meat. 
    Another factor bolstering emerging-market currencies such as
the real is speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could
delay plans to reduce its bond-buying program after a
disappointing jobs report last week. 
    "An improvement in markets sentiment across the world and
the possibility of the Fed postponing tapering is opening the
way for riskier forex operations," said Reginaldo Galhardo,
trader with Treviso Corretora in Sao Paulo.  
    The Chilean peso slipped 0.17 percent against the
dollar on profit-taking after gains earlier in the day, traders
said. 
    The planned rollback in U.S. stimulus have dragged down the
value of emerging-market currencies for several months,
triggering an exodus of foreign capital that has put at risk the
balance of payments of many countries. The stimulus tapering
hinges on a stronger recovery of employment in the United
States.     
 Currencies                       daily   YTD %
                                      %  change
                                 change  
                         Latest          
 Brazil real             2.2795    1.05  -10.51
                                         
 Mexico peso            13.1550    0.04   -2.21
                                         
 Colombia peso         1947.010    0.16   -9.30
                              0          
 Peru sol                2.7960    0.35   -8.76
                                         
 Argentina peso          5.7025    0.00  -13.85

 Argentina peso          9.2200    0.43  -26.46

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
