Nordic power-Forwards down on more warm, wet weather

OSLO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> pulled back on Wednesday as weather forecasts for the hydropower-dependent region suggested continued high supply and low demand.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 0.44 percent to 34.15 euros at 1118 GMT.

The front-month contract, the March 2012, was down 0.42 percent to 35.60 euros.

“The weather and the hydrological situation remain bearish,” said a Norway-based portfolio manager. “We are getting a high pressure at the beginning of next week, but it seems likely to dissolve by Thursday.”

After three weeks of generally falling prices, he added, a weather forecast calling for a significant cold spell would send the market up sharply.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Thursday to fall to about 33 euros from Wednesday’s 34.23 euros as temperatures remain high and wind power generation picks up.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said: “High pressure over western Europe will move to Scandinavia and will bring some dry but also colder days. Next week Atlantic lows will gain influence again with wetter and slowly milder conditions.”

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 14.2 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 122.48 dollars at 1120 GMT, up 0.77 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 2.1 percent to 8.83 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 40.2 euros per megawatt hour in the second quarter of 2012, down 1 euro compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Jane Baird)