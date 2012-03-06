Nordic power-Market drops again as spring nears

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> declined for the sixth session in a row on Tuesday after forecasters said the warm temperatures that have pervaded the Nordic winter to date will extend further toward spring.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 2.60 percent to 31.50 euros at 1205 GMT.

The front-month contract, the April 2012, was down 3.15 percent to 30.75 euros.

“The main issue is the weather forecast,” said a Finland-based portfolio manager. “It’s wet and warm again. There are no major changes from yesterday’s (two-week) forecast but this carries us another day forward.”

He said declines in oil, carbon, coal and German power prices all added downside pressure to Nordic power trading.

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the average spot price for Wednesday came in at 32.34 euros, down from Tuesday’s 34.65 euros. The portfolio manager said he expected little change the rest of the week.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said he saw variably wet, windy and unseasonably warm conditions through the weekend.

He added: “Next week will be partly dry in the south with some sunny intervals while the central and northern parts will remain partly rather wet albeit not extremely so. Temperatures above normal. This general pattern seems to be quite stable and should last until the end of the next week at least.”

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now was seen rising to 16.3 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 123.06 dollars at 1203 GMT, down 0.60 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 2.60 percent to 8.61 euros.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 40.0 euros per megawatt hour in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.1 euros compared with the prior close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs, editing by William Hardy)