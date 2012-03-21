FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordic power-Market falls due mild weather forecasts
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 21, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

Nordic power-Market falls due mild weather forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Forward Nordic power prices
<0#ENOALL:> retreated on Wednesday due to milder weather
conditions predicted over the region as the spring season
begins.	
    The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX
Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell 1.0
percent to 27.85 euros at 0940 GMT. 	
    The front-month contract, the April 2012, was down
0.56 percent to 26.85 euros.	
    "It is a little bit down due to milder weather conditions,"
said a Swedish trader.	
    	
    PRICE DRIVERS	
    * Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot
price for Thursday to come out at around 28.50 euros later
today, due to temperatures expected to increase. "So the spot
price will probably go down tomorrow," he said. The spot price
for Wednesday was 28.91 euros.	
    * Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a
Thomson Reuters company, said the influence of high pressure
front was expected to decrease towards the end of next week and
after.	
    "I think above normal rain is likely and temperatures will
go back to near or only slightly above normal," he said. "Major
cooler spells rather unlikely, but the uncertainty is rather
high near the end as is typical for spring." 	
    * Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water
available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now
will be 18.8 terawatt hours above normal, according to Point
Carbon.	
    * Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 124.47
dollars at 0947 GMT, up 0.28 percent.	
    * Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit
 was up 0.70 percent to 7.23 euros.	
    * Nuclear: The unavailable nuclear capacity due to
maintenance outages remained at 1,800 megawatts.	
    * Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to
be 38.6 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012,
down 0.5 euros compared with Tuesday's close, according to Point
Carbon.  	
	
 (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by James Jukwey)

