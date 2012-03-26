REFILE-Nordic power-Rainier forecast weighs on benchmark

(Changes dateline)

OSLO, March 26 (Reuters) - Forward Nordic power prices <0#ENOALL:> fell again on Monday as weather conditions looked set to become rainier in the coming weeks, increasing the electricity output potential in the hydro-dependent region.

The benchmark contract on the pan-Nordic Nasdaq OMX Commodities exchange, the second-quarter 2012, fell for the third day in a row, by 1.82 percent to 26.90 euros at 1030 GMT.

The front-month contract, the April 2012, was down 1.14 percent to 25.95 euros.

“It is down today, even though the weather is a bit chillier this morning and I was a bit surprised over the price move,” said a power analyst.

“But overall, it is very wet and the market is as always dictated by the weather.”

PRICE DRIVERS

* Spot price expectations: the trader expected the spot price for Tuesday to come out at around 27 euros later today.

* Weather: forecaster Georg Mueller at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said the outlook for the coming weeks was for partly wet weather with near normal temperatures and only brief colder interludes.

“Major colder spells are not likely but some colder days are possible. A return of stable dry and mild weather is not hinted before mid-April,” Mueller said.

* Hydro balance: the total amount of snow and water available across Norway, Sweden and Finland 15 days from now will be 21.2 terawatt hours above normal, up 1.4 terawatts from Sunday’s estimate, according to Point Carbon.

* Oil: a barrel of Brent crude was worth 125.31 dollars at 1029 GMT, up 0.14 percent.

* Carbon: The front-year European Union Allowances permit was down 2.85 percent to 6.82 euros.

* Nuclear: 1,800 megawatts of unavailable capacity, unchanged.

* Coal: the short-run marginal cost of coal is expected to be 38.60 euros per megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2012, down 0.2 euros compared with yesterday’s close, according to Point Carbon. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by William Hardy)