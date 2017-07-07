* BAT expected with European jumbo by month-end
* Europe becomes hotbed for M&A financing
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - British American Tobacco is expected
to hit the market in the coming weeks to help fund the US$49bn
acquisition of Reynolds in what could be one of the biggest-ever
corporate deals in Europe.
One of the most highly anticipated M&A deals of the year,
BAT is potentially eyeing a jumbo multi-currency offering for
launch at the end of July, according to a banker familiar with
the matter.
"BAT is readying docs. It has shareholder meetings and
earnings at the end of July and then it has a window, and they
are keen," the banker said.
The shareholder meeting is due to take place on July 19 and
the Reynolds acquisition should close on or around July 25, the
company said on its website.
"It could be the biggest bond deal for the European market
of all time. And even though they will issue a lot in US
dollars, they won't be leaving euro and sterling investors
disappointed," the banker said.
AB InBev holds the record for the largest corporate deal in
Europe, having sold a €13.25bn six-tranche transaction in March
2016.
European bonds have become a hotbed for M&A financing over
the last year with a host of US blue-chip companies raising debt
in jumbo multi-tranche format.
Deals for AT&T, Allergan and Verizon have demonstrated
Europe's ability to compete with the US dollar market thanks to
the attractive coupons they can attain.
Investors have long speculated over the skew between the US
dollar, sterling and euro portions of the BAT deal. The company
announced earlier this year it will refinance US$20bn across two
bridge facilities in the three currencies.
BAT will have to weigh up the costs of issuing in euros and
sterling versus US dollars, particularly because the acquisition
will be paid for in the latter currency.
BAT's euro and US dollar bonds trade roughly flat to each
other after factoring in the basis swap, meaning it has
flexibility around its funding strategy, albeit before taking
into account the other costs associated with a swap.
BAT's €650m 2.75% March 2025 notes are bid around 70bp over
euro swaps, equivalent to US$ Libor plus 120bp, which is where
its US$1.5bn 3.95% June 2025 bonds are trading.
The company will also be keeping a close eye on the rates
market, where both Bunds and Treasuries have sold-off sharply.
Ten-year Bund yields have jumped more than 30bp over the
past fortnight following hawkish comments from Mario Draghi late
last month. Ten-year Treasury yields, meanwhile, have gained
over 20bp during the same period.
Both the ECB and FOMC meet later this month and the outcome
of those meetings could yet impact the BAT deal.
A spokesperson at BAT declined to comment on the timing and
size of the transaction.
BAT has mandated 19 banks for the bridge portion of the
financing.
