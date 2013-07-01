FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka stocks end firmer at over 1-week high; Keells leads
July 1, 2013 / 9:57 AM / in 4 years

Sri Lanka stocks end firmer at over 1-week high; Keells leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s main stock index edged up 0.19 percent to end at 6132.75 on Monday to its highest close since June 24, led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc.

The provisional data showed the day’s turnover was 562 million rupees ($4.31 million), more than a half of this year’s daily average turnover of around 1 billion rupees. Keells gained 3.54 percent to 260.40 rupees. ($1 = 130.4000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)

