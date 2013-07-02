FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan stocks edge up to over 1-week high
July 2, 2013 / 9:47 AM / in 4 years

Sri Lankan stocks edge up to over 1-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s main stock index edged up 0.13 percent to end at 6140.79 on Tuesday to its highest close since June 24, led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings.

The day’s turnover was 472.7 million rupees ($3.62 million), less than half of this year’s daily average turnover of about 1 billion rupees, according to provisional exchange data. John Keells gained 2.92 percent to 268 rupees. ($1 = 130.4000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
