FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan stocks fall on rating outlook cut, rupee concerns
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2013 / 9:52 AM / in 4 years

Sri Lankan stocks fall on rating outlook cut, rupee concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s main stock index fell 0.37 percent to end at 6117.97 on Wednesday to its lowest close since June 27, led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings.

Brokers attributed the fall to investor concerns over falling rupee currency and a rating outlook cut by Moody‘s.

The day’s turnover was at 883.2 million rupees ($6.76 million), less than this year’s daily average turnover of about 1 billion rupees, according to provisional exchange data. John Keells lost 2.17 percent to 261 rupees. ($1 = 130.7000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.