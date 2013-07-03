Sri Lankan stocks fall on rating outlook cut, rupee concerns

COLOMBO, July 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s main stock index fell 0.37 percent to end at 6117.97 on Wednesday to its lowest close since June 27, led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings.

Brokers attributed the fall to investor concerns over falling rupee currency and a rating outlook cut by Moody‘s.

The day’s turnover was at 883.2 million rupees ($6.76 million), less than this year’s daily average turnover of about 1 billion rupees, according to provisional exchange data. John Keells lost 2.17 percent to 261 rupees. ($1 = 130.7000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)