FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka stocks recover from near 10-wk low on bargain hunting
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 10, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 4 years

Sri Lanka stocks recover from near 10-wk low on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares recovered on Wednesday from a near 10-week low, gaining for the first time in six sessions, led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings in bargain hunting.

The main share index rose 0.6 percent, or 35.89 points, to 6016.05 points, just off its Tuesday close, the lowest since May 2. It had fallen for the five sessions through Tuesday, losing a total of 2.6 percent.

“There was some bargain hunting in Keells,” said a stock broker. “Whether the market can be sustain the gains is doubtful. We are closely monitoring foreign flows as we have seen some large foreign outflows in the past few days.”

Foreign investors were net buyers of 8.1 million rupees ($61,900) worth of shares on Wednesday and they have been net buyers of 15.74 billion rupees in stocks in 2013.

Shares in Keells rose 2.56 percent to 248 rupees a share.

Stockbrokers said concern over the further weakening of the rupee has dented investor sentiment, with many investors waiting for clear directions on the currency.

The rupee currency has been weakening since early last month as foreign investors fled emerging markets after an improved U.S. economic outlook made U.S. Treasury yields more attractive.

Turnover on Wednesday was 228.2 million rupees, the lowest since June 24 and well below this year’s daily average of about 1 billion rupees. ($1=130.8500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.