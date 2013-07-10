Sri Lanka stocks recover from near 10-wk low on bargain hunting

COLOMBO, July 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares recovered on Wednesday from a near 10-week low, gaining for the first time in six sessions, led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings in bargain hunting.

The main share index rose 0.6 percent, or 35.89 points, to 6016.05 points, just off its Tuesday close, the lowest since May 2. It had fallen for the five sessions through Tuesday, losing a total of 2.6 percent.

“There was some bargain hunting in Keells,” said a stock broker. “Whether the market can be sustain the gains is doubtful. We are closely monitoring foreign flows as we have seen some large foreign outflows in the past few days.”

Foreign investors were net buyers of 8.1 million rupees ($61,900) worth of shares on Wednesday and they have been net buyers of 15.74 billion rupees in stocks in 2013.

Shares in Keells rose 2.56 percent to 248 rupees a share.

Stockbrokers said concern over the further weakening of the rupee has dented investor sentiment, with many investors waiting for clear directions on the currency.

The rupee currency has been weakening since early last month as foreign investors fled emerging markets after an improved U.S. economic outlook made U.S. Treasury yields more attractive.

Turnover on Wednesday was 228.2 million rupees, the lowest since June 24 and well below this year’s daily average of about 1 billion rupees. ($1=130.8500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)