Indian shares falter after RBI leaves rates on hold
October 30, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares falter after RBI leaves rates on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - India's main indexes fell more
than 1 percent on Tuesday after the central bank left the repo
rate on hold and signalled no easing action would be taken until
2013, denting interest rate sensitive sectors such as banks and
property.
    Banks, especially state-owned ones, were further hurt after
the Reserve Bank of India also increased the amount of
provisioning against restructured assets for the sector to 2.75
percent from 2 percent, as part of its monetary policy review. 
    State bank of India fell 4.6 percent, while
property developer DLF fell 2.2 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally ended down 1.3 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index lost 1.2 percent. 


 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

