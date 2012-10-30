Indian shares falter after RBI leaves rates on hold

MUMBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - India's main indexes fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday after the central bank left the repo rate on hold and signalled no easing action would be taken until 2013, denting interest rate sensitive sectors such as banks and property. Banks, especially state-owned ones, were further hurt after the Reserve Bank of India also increased the amount of provisioning against restructured assets for the sector to 2.75 percent from 2 percent, as part of its monetary policy review. State bank of India fell 4.6 percent, while property developer DLF fell 2.2 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended down 1.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index lost 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)