US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of homebuilder confidence data

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as the market awaited homebuilder sentiment data that could feed into the Federal Reserve’s assessment on how soon to raise rates.

The National Association of Homebuilders’ monthly confidence index, due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), is expected to show a slight rise.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.97 points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,270.59, the S&P 500 lost 1.9 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,120.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.77 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,040.52. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)