FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn positive after ECB move
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn positive after ECB move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned positive in late trading on Thursday, erasing earlier losses after the European Central Bank would not accept Greek government bonds as collateral for loans to banks.

The ECB move rekindled safe-haven demand for low-risk U.S. and German government debt as it stoked worries about runs at Greek banks and concerns the new Greek government would have trouble renegotiating debt terms with its euro zone partners, analysts said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 7/32 in price with a yield of 1.754 percent, down 2.6 basis points from late on Tuesday.

The 10-year yield hit a 1-1/2 week high at 1.846 percent earlier Wednesday.

German Bund futures was last quoted at 158.89, nearly unchanged on the day after hitting a session low at 158.52. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.