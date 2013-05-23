TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn negative as stocks pare losses

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices turned negative on Thursday, as Wall Street stocks pared their earlier losses, reducing the earlier safehaven bids for bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 2/32 lower in price at 97-11/32, yielding 2.044 percent, up 0.9 basis point from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield hit a session low of 1.965 percent after touching a session high of 2.069 percent in overseas trading.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were lower in late morning trading with the Standard & Poor’s 500 index down 0.4 percent.