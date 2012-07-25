FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MarketAxess profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 10:49 AM / in 5 years

MarketAxess profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc posted a second-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates as it earned more commissions from bond trading.

The electronic bond-trading platform operator earned $12.62 million, or 34 cents per share in the second quarter, up from $11.9 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 7 percent to $48.8 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue of $47.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total commissions - the largest contributor to total revenue - rose 9 percent to $42.7 million.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 11 cents per share.

Shares of the company closed at $28.60 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.