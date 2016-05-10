FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marketo working with Morgan Stanley for potential sale - Bbg
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

Marketo working with Morgan Stanley for potential sale - Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Marketo Inc, a maker of cloud-based marketing software, is working with Morgan Stanley to explore strategic alternatives including a potential sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of the company rose as much as 19.5 percent to a four-month high of $25.65 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Marketo is speaking with both strategic companies and private equity firms to gauge their interest in buying the company, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1Tzjh3X)

The company’s shares have been rising after JMP Securities said in a research note last week that the company had given presentations to SAP SE and Microsoft Corp about a potential sale.

“We do not comment on speculation or rumors,” Marketo spokeswoman Stephanie Gordish said.

Morgan Stanley could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.