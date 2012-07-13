FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude ends higher as China GDP eases growth worries
July 13, 2012 / 6:52 PM / in 5 years

U.S. crude ends higher as China GDP eases growth worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures rose for a third day in a row on Friday, and gained more than 3 percent for the week as China’s second quarter GDP turned out not as bad as some predicted, easing global growth worries.

NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $87.10 a barrel, gaining $1.02, or 1.18 percent. For the week, front-month crude gained $2.65, or 3.14 percent, after dipping 0.6 percentage point in the week to July 6. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)

