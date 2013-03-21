Accel completes new European and Israeli tech fund

* Accel London says raised funds in record 8 weeks

STOCKHOLM, March 21 (Reuters) - Venture capital firm Accel Partners, whose investments include Spotify and Angry Birds creator Rovio, has closed a new fund to invest in European and Israeli technology firms after raising $475 million in just eight weeks, it said on Thursday.

“The speed was unprecedented. It was a very successful fundraising,” said Kevin Comolli, a partner at Accel London.

He said the firm originally felt $450 million was a fair target level given the mood in Europe, but wound up raising more than expected and while most of the investors are U.S.-based, 30 percent are in Europe.

“There has been so much talk of a shortage, a scarcity of capital in Europe, that it’s great to see there is indeed capital in the market,” he told Reuters.

Big institutional investors have been putting less money into private equity and venture capital funds since the financial crisis and Accel’s latest fund, its fourth in the region, is smaller than its previous $531 million fund started in 2008.

Accel’s record in Europe includes open source database QlikTech, which listed on the NASDAQ in 2010 and generated a return of over $400 million for the company, and price comparison software firm Kayak, which which went public last July and is about to be acquired by Priceline in a $1.8 billion deal.

Accel, founded in Silicon Valley and with more than $9 billion now under management, said the new fund would invest in early and growth-stage firms in areas such as consumer internet and data services.

Comolli said the firm would continue to invest in core markets - the Nordics, Britain, France, Germany and Israel - and boost investments in central and eastern Europe and Russia.

Accel’s portfolio of investments currently also includes Avito, Supercell, Dropbox and Wonga.

Private equity funds in Europe raised nearly $52 billion in 2012 compared with an annual average of more than $100 billion during the 2006-2008 boom, according to Thomson Reuters data, as the euro zone debt crisis put the brakes on fundraising. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)