STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-Nigeria stocks rise 13 pct in May

1514GMT 31MAY13 - Nigeria stocks post 13 percent monthly gain

Nigerian stocks rise 13 percent in May, buoyed by renewed confidence in equities from both foreign and local investors.

The main index is up 35.4 percent since the start of the year and rose 35.5 percent overall in 2012. It shed 0.58 percent on Friday to end at 37,795.32 points.

Union Bank leads the gainers with 10 percent rise to 11.33 naira while Nestle, the Nigerian unit of Swiss-based food group Nestle SA , shed 8 percent but remains at a record high of 1,035 naira.

1218GMT 31May13 - Growthpoint down, withdraws Fountainhead offer

Shares of South Africa’s Growthpoint extend losses after the property fund says it withdrew an offer to acquire assets of Fountainhead Property Trust.

Growthpoint, which fell 4 percent on Thursday on the news, is down 6.10 percent at 24.18 rand.

1207GMT 31May13 - Barclays Kenya falls on dismal Q1 results

Shares in Barclays Bank of Kenya fall 3.8 percent to 17.95 shillings ($0.21) after the company posts dismal earnings for the first quarter of 2013, hit by lower interest income and a one off expense on restructuring cost.

Pretax profits rose marginally by 6 percent to 3.1 billion shillings, but a one-off expense of 658 million shillings pushed it into a 17 percent net loss.

“Barclays is not doing as formidable as its peers and it is losing its market share quite fast,” says Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at Kingdom Securities.

“We don’t see that improving any time soon.”