June 4, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-Dangote Cement, Nestle Nigeria hit record highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1330GMT 04June13 -Nigeria index up on Nestle, Dangote Cement

Nigerian stocks rise almost two percent, lifted by gains in its biggest listed firm Dangote Cement and heavy weight food group Nestle which both soared to new record highs.

Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of Nigeria’s market capitalisation, jumps 2.37 percent to a new record high of 196.25 naira ($1.24), its highest price since it was listed in October 2010.

Nestle Nigeria, majority owned by Swiss-based food group Nestle SA , rises to a new record high of 1,070 naira ($6.77), up 5.94 percent, as investors bet on growing consumer demand in Africa’s most population nation.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s second biggest index rises 1.77 percent to 38,490 point, bringing year to date gains to 34.7 percent. It gained 35.5 percent overall last year.

Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 158.15 naira)

