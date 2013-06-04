STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-Ghana's Total Petroleum jumps 13 percent

STOCKS NEWS Reuters Results diary

1815 GMT 04June13 -Ghana’s Total Petroleum jumps 13 percent

Shares in Total Petroleum Ghana jump nearly 13 percent on renewed investors’ interest, far outpacing the GSE Composite Index .GSE-CI, which inches up 0.02 points to 1,877.69 points.

Total rises 3.51 cedis to 31.26 cedis on 860 shares traded.

“The rise in Total is as a result of renewed investor confidence in the stocks after recent declines,” a trader said.

Other gainers for the session include Unilever Ghana up 0.04 cedis to 14.51 cedis on 1,300 shares traded and Guinness Ghana Limited inches up 0.02 cedis to 4.32 cedis on 10,300 shares traded.

On the flip side, Standard Chartered Bank slips 0.46 cedis, or nearly 3 percent, to 15 cedis on profit-taking.

Total volumes traded are 734,884 shares, valued at 846,030.56 cedis.

1330GMT 04June13 -Nigeria index up on Nestle, Dangote Cement

Nigerian stocks rise almost two percent, lifted by gains in its biggest listed firm Dangote Cement and heavy weight food group Nestle which both soared to new record highs.

Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of Nigeria’s market capitalisation, jumps 2.37 percent to a new record high of 196.25 naira ($1.24), its highest price since it was listed in October 2010.

Nestle Nigeria, majority owned by Swiss-based food group Nestle SA , rises to a new record high of 1,070 naira ($6.77), up 5.94 percent, as investors bet on growing consumer demand in Africa’s most population nation.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s second biggest index rises 1.77 percent to 38,490 point, bringing year to date gains to 34.7 percent. It gained 35.5 percent overall last year.

Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 158.15 naira)