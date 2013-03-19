FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-Richemont slides on share placement
March 19, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-Richemont slides on share placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

0948GMT 18Mar13 - Richemont slides on share placement

------------------------------------------------------------

Johannesburg-listed shares of Richemont slide as traders in Europe say U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs placed about 7 million shares in the Swiss luxury goods firm.

Goldman placed the shares between 76.30 and 77.50 Swiss francs, traders say.

“They did book building in a very controlled way. Also, on a technical basis the stock is in overbought territory,” said Ferdi Heyneke, a portfolio manager, at Afrifocus Securities in Johannesburg.

Richemont stock is down 2.7 percent at 74.94 rand, the biggest loser on the benchmark Top-40 index.

Reuters Messaging: sherilee.lakmidas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
