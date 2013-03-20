FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-S.Africa's Naspers up as Tencent lifts profit
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 20, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-S.Africa's Naspers up as Tencent lifts profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKS NEWS Reuters Results diary

Stocks on the move Real-time Equity News

1123GMT 20Mar13 - S.Africa’s Naspers up as Tencent lifts profit

------------------------------------------------------------

Shares in Naspers rise more than 2 percent, riding on a more than one-third growth in quarterly profit from its Chinese money spinner Tencent Holdings.

Naspers, which owns just over a third of China’s largest online gaming and social networking company, is up 2.1 percent at 598.55 rand.

Tencent posted a 36.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit from a year ago, meeting analysts’ expectations on robust sales of online games.

Reuters Messaging: tiisetso.motsoeneng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.