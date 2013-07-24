FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-South Africa's Merafe drops after profit warning
July 24, 2013

STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-South Africa's Merafe drops after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

0957GMT 24July13 - South Africa Merafe drops after profit warning

Shares in Merafe Resources fall more than 1 percent as the South African ferrochrome miner says half-year profit likely fell by as much as 30 percent.

Merafe, whose biggest asset is a 20.5 percent interest in a chrome venture with Glencore International, is down 1.49 percent at 66 cents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
