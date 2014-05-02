FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Africa bourse lower on telecoms
May 2, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

West Africa bourse lower on telecoms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 2 (Reuters) - West Africa’s regional BRVM bourse closes lower in the week to Friday, weighed down by Burkina Faso telecoms Onatel and Senegalese heavyweight Sonatel.

The all-share index BRVMCI declines 4.65 percent to 229.85 points on turnover of 6.18 billion CFA francs ($13.06 million)in the four sessions, sharply up from 943.8 million CFA francs in four sessions last week.

The bourse was closed on Thursday because of a national holiday.

Onatel falls 1,260 CFA francs, or more than 13 percent, to finish at 8,200 CFA francs, while Sonatel sheds 500 CFA francs, or more than 2 percent, to close at 22,000 CFA francs, both on profit-taking, traders say.

On the upside, Socgen bank climbs 5,250 CFA francs, or more than 8 percent, to finish at 70,000 CFA francs, and soap and cooking oil maker Unilever adds 1,000 CFA francs, or nearly 2 percent, to close at 54,000 francs, both on dividend outlook, traders say. ($1 = 473.0860 CFA francs) (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
