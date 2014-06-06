West Africa bourse up on telecoms

ABIDJAN, June 6 (Reuters) - West Africa’s regional BRVM bourse finishes higher in the week to Friday, supported by Burkina Faso telecom company Onatel and Senegalese telecom company Sonatel.

The all-share index adds 0.66 percent to 232.13 points on turnover of 1.55 billion CFA francs ($3.22 million) in five sessions, down from 1.93 billion CFA francs in four sessions last week.

Onatel climbs 900 CFA francs, or more than 12 percent, to close at 8,200 CFA while Sonatel adds 170 CFA francs, or nearly 1 percent, to close at 21,620 CFA francs, both on the good prospect of the companies, traders say.

On the downside, brewer Solibra drops 10,000 CFA francs, or 2 percent, to finish at 490,000 CFA francs, and Bank of Africa Burkina Faso declines 4,500 CFA francs, or more than 5 percent, to close at 83,000 francs, both on profit-taking, traders say.