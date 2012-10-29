FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina soy price zags lower with Chicago
October 29, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Argentina soy price zags lower with Chicago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Argentina’s closing soy prices and trends on Monday:

* Soy prices ended between 1,890 and 1,900 pesos ($397-$399) compared with 1,910 to 1,980 in the previous session, yanked lower by bearish trade on the benchmark Chicago futures market.

* Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell more than 2 percent on Monday, their biggest single-day drop in nearly a month, on crop-friendly weather forecasts for Brazil, traders said.

* In Rosario, soy for delivery in May 2013, quoted in U.S. dollars, traded at $325 compared with $330 to $332 per tonne on Friday.

* Local tax authorities on Monday expelled exporting major Bunge Ltd from Argentina’s grains registry, a move that increases logistical costs for the company but does not prohibit it from doing business in the South American country. The expulsion from the registry stems from long-standing tax evasion accusations repeatedly denied by U.S.-based Bunge.

The following is a list of grain and oilseed prices in Argentina’s main ports. Values from the previous session are in parentheses. All figures listed are in pesos per tonne:

MARKETS WHEAT CORN SUNSEEDS Buenos Aires N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) Quequen N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) Rosario N/A (N/A) 790 (N/A) N/A (N/A) Bahia Blanca N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) Source: Buenos Aires Grains Exchange

