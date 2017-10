BUENOS AIRES, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds fell by 5 percent on average in early over-the-counter trade on Friday as the market digested a U.S. court ruling that has fueled fears of a technical default on restructured debt, traders said.

The benchmark Par bond in U.S. currency led the slide, sinking 11.8 percent to a bid price of 28.90. The local bond trade was almost nonexistent on Thursday due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.