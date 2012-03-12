FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Ezra shares fall after placement
March 12, 2012 / 1:20 AM / in 6 years

Singapore's Ezra shares fall after placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore’s Ezra Holdings Ltd fell as much as 9 percent to a five-week low after the offshore services firm placed 110 million new shares.

By 0905 local time (0105 GMT), shares of Ezra were 7.4 percent lower at S$1.12 with a volume of over 80.4 million shares, making it the most actively traded stock on the Singapore exchange by value.

Ezra said it has raised gross proceeds of S$121 million ($97 million) by placing 110 million new shares at S$1.10 each.

CIMB Research said proceeds from the share placement should ease Ezra’s cashflows as it takes on larger subsea contracts, but it lowered its earnings per share estimates by 6-11 percent for 2012-2014 to reflect dilution from the placement.

“We see opportunities to accumulate when Ezra’s share price pulls back following the placement,” CIMB said in a report on Monday. ($1 = 1.2530 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

