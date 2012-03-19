ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia gets short-squeezed ahead of Series 16 rollover

SINGAPORE, March 19 (IFR) - Coming up to the close, Asia has had a constructive trading session, although much of the spread tightening is attributed to a short squeeze ahead of the series 16 IG roll tomorrow.

The bulk of the tightening action has been seen in liquid single-name CDS, with Hutch leading the way on a 5bp tightening for a 108bp mid closing print.

Last week’s collapse in the Treasury market has played out in classic fashion in spread terms, with Asia IG tightening around 15bp-25bp since last week, as secondary cash prices have remained relatively solid.

By contrast, high-yield followed the Treasury bond cash price action more or less dollar-for-dollar and spreads in that sector have widened by just a couple of basis points. As a measure of the IG tightening dynamic, the Hutch 2022s are 6bp tighter on the day, largely accounted for by some short squeeze input and the rest made up by softer Treasuries.

Cash price action in the offshore Asian sovereign complex has been lacklustre, and spreads have tightened, albeit not that this is the standard trading approach for the sector, although it threatens to become so for the Philippines offshore curve, according to regional traders. The Philippines due 2037s are unchanged at 105.25 mid, while the Indonesia 2042s are a half off at 106 mid.

Hedge fund fast money is inclined to be better buyers of India CDS, on a macro view, with the country struggling against a backdrop of weakening economic growth (GDP was up just 6.1% at the end of the last quarter of 2011) and a deteriorating fiscal position which the latest budget is seen a failing to address.

A regional trader said there was an “ongoing battle” between the hedgies take on India via protection buying and real money, which is a better buyer of India cash on price drops.

The effect of the latter bid can be seen in the India bank space, which is around 25bp tighter over the last week, and a couple tighter on the day.

The ICICI 2016s are 3bp tighter today at Treasuries plus 380bp/360bp while the Bank of Baroda 2016s are at plus 335bp/310bp. A notable feature of the current market is a seemingly structural reduction in the amount of positions held at market makers and a paucity of indications on broker dealing screens.

In that sense, with such gargantuan bid/offer spreads, establishing meaningful spread discovery is a less than precise acitivity.

The recent China property issuance remains in intensive care, thanks to the Treasury market. The new Agile is down at a 98.3 bid from a 99.903 reoffer, while the KWGs have been whipped down to 97.8 off a 99.112 reoffer.

