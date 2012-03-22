ASIA CREDIT CLOSE, Weak China PMI, lower US stock futures prompt weak Asia session

SINGAPORE, March 22 (IFR) - There was an edgy tone throughout the Asian credit trading session, with a poor China PMI number for March (48.1) provoking speculation that China might be facing a hard landing. That and weaker US stock futures mitigated against any potential bullish tailwind from the bounce in US Treasury prices.

Still, the rally in the 10-year Treasury from 2.37% yesterday to 2.28% as we come up to the close has simply produced a classic spread widening in Asian credit, with spreads on investment grade paper between 5bp to 10bp wider.

A regional syndicate head said he believes the market is not as net short as some are claiming but that a significant drop in US stocks in tonight’s session would bring out shorts in Asian credit on a large scale to drive the short-term trend for wider spreads. Indeed although spreads are wider today it is occurring in the context of extremely thin volume.

Hutch tells the high-grade price action story neatly, with the due 2022s out by 10bp to Treasuries plus 218bp bid, while the due 2017s are out by 5bp plus 210bp bid for a bear curve steepening. Meanwhile in a measure of the market’s deep illiquidity on the seasoned curve, the old Hutch 2017s are being made a staggering wide plus 240bp/190bp.

The poor PMI number hammered China CDS, with buyers coming out in force to push five-year protection out by 6bp to 108bp/112bp. Korea was also pushed out by that margin to 118bp/122bp.

The day’s worst performer in single-name CDS was Indonesia which ended 7bp wider at 158bp/163bp in a sign that the upgrade story and its impact on Indonesian credit might be running out of steam.

The offshore Indonesia cash curve moved in lock-step with Treasuries with the due 2042s off 0.875 at 105.5 bid, while the Philippines performed slightly better thanks to the duration effect, with the due 2037s off 0.75 at 104.25 bid.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka 2021s have recovered from the sell-off seen a few weeks ago on rumours of new dollar issuance from the sovereign. Having gained a few points since then the paper was unchanged today at 99/101, outperforming the broader market.

In the recent Singapore bank issuance space, the new UOB and DBS each added 4bp on the day to close out at plus 144bp and 145bp respectively.

China property still looks shaky, with the new Agile off a half at 96.25 bid and the KWG off a quarter at 96.125 bid. Surprisingly perhaps, given the deteriorating China economic backdrop and declining property sales, the sector bellwether Country Garden 2018s are unchanged on the day at 98.75 bid.