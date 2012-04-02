ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Property names in the spotlight as downgrades bite

SINGAPORE, April 2 (IFR) - Asian credit was in an upbeat mode for much of the day, albeit in the context of extremely thin volume. The catalyst was China official PMI data for March, which surprised to the upside at a 53.1 reading (versus a 50.8 consensus), although this clashed with an HSBC PMI survey which gave a decline over last month.

Despite the confusing input, the Asia series 17 investment grade index managed to contract by 4bp to 155bp/157bp on the day.

The positive tone admittedly comes from last week’s softness, with the JACI widening 10bp on the week to 314bp, while the iTraxx series 17 added 4.5bp for the period. Trading was listless with China out for public holidays over the next three days, Hong Kong out on Wednesday and Easter holidays elsewhere on Friday and Monday.

Issuance is expected to resume with a vengeance after the Easter break is over and as fresh money is put to work for the start of the second quarter.

Last week contained some eye-popping price action, notably in the property space, with Sun Hung Kai’s 2017s gapping out 50bp on the arrest of the Kwok Brothers, who control the company.

The paper closed out unchanged at a Treasuries plus 280bp bid, with the company placed on review for a downgrade by S&P and on a negative watch from Moody‘s.

Elsewhere, South Korea was raised by Moody‘s, which put a positive outlook on its A1 rating, citing the country’s improving external financing position and a positive GDP growth dynamic. The action pulled in Korea CDS by 1bp to 117bp bid.

By contrast, yet more China downgrades hit the screens, with Shimao placed by S&P on downgrade review, based on a 31% drop in its January-February sales. The company’s due 2018s were unchanged at 89 bid on the news.

Powerlong was pushed down to CCC on the back of a 13% decline in sales over the same period. Its due 2015s fell a half to 78 bid.

The market is now digesting last week’s raft of issuance, which capped a record-breaking first quarter for primary Asia G3 of USD35.1bn thanks to a truly gangbusters week in which USD3.1bn of new paper crossed the line.

Still, in a measure of the leeriness of markets towards resuming a full-on embrace of risk, much of last week’s paper is either wider or unchanged in secondary.

An exception are the Shangri-la 2017s, which are 10bp inside reoffer at the close, or plus 365bp bid. The worst performers from last week’s issuance flurry are the Zoomlion 2017s which are down at 98.5 bid versus a 99.48 reoffer and the MTRC 2017s, which have pushed out 10bp from their plus 115bp reoffer.