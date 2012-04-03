ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Sun Hung Kai press conference fails to lift company's bonds

SINGAPORE, April 3 (IFR) - It was yet another listless trading day in the Asian credit markets, with underlying liquidity weak and players unwilling to take on new positions ahead of the Easter break. Still, there is an underlying positive dynamic of new money inflow for the start of the new quarter as well as a brightening US economic outlook.

The ISM index of national factory activity in the US rose to 53.4 from 52.4 in February, above the consensus 53 forecast. But this positive data is clouded by a big drop in construction spending in February, which might crimp first quarter GDP growth.

This might explain why the US Treasury market has held onto the gains registered since Friday’s selloff, with the 10-year steady at 2.18%. In a measure of the lackluster Asia trading flow, the iTraxx series 17 IG index is 1bp tighter at 154bp bid.

Samsung yesterday won the kudos with its astonishingly low 1.75% coupon print on a five-year Global, for a Treasuries plus 80bp spread at reoffer, the level at which it was last bid, indicating absolutely on-the-mark pricing.

Korean issuance so far this year has accounted for 21% of the USD36.1bn brought in Asia G3, normalizing the proportion of Korean primary deals to the overall market and restoring the country as the region’s biggest issuer of G3 debt, a position it lost last year to China.

Meanwhile the saga of Sino-Forest drags on, with the company having filed for bankruptcy last Friday in the Ontario Superior Court and now actively engaged in a debt for equity swap plan to restructure its USD1.8bn odd of offshore debt. The Sino-Forest curve is flat with the due 2017s offered at 25 cents on the dollar and little seen in the way of two-way flow.

Confirming the slowing sales trend in the China property market was Kaisa, which reported flat March contract sales. The due 2015s are closing out a half weaker at 94 bid, with the paper having ended last month up at par bid, in a measure of how the falling property sales dynamic is hurting the China property complex.

Sun Hung Kai held a press conference at 330pm Asia time, during which recently arrested CEO Raymond Kwok denied any wrongdoing with regard to his arrest on suspected corruption. The Sun Hung Kai 2022 are 8bp wider on the day at Treasuries plus 287bp bid, having widened 30bp immediately after the arrest of Kwok and his brother last week.

Single name CDS is 1bp tighter Across the board, with the exception of Hutch, which is 3bp tighter at 125bp thanks to yesterday?s decent earnings numbers. Offshore sovereign curves are a tad improved, with the Philippines due 2037s up an eighth at 104.5 bid and the Indonesia due 2042s up a quarter at 105 bid.

Meanwhile recent new issues are struggling, with the Zoomlion 2017s bid at 98.6 versus a 99.48 reoffer and the Carmen Copper 2017s down at 98 bid versus a 98.95 reoffer.

