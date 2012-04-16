ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Nerves return to Asia as Spanish CDS open at record high

SINGAPORE, April 16 (IFR) - The eurozone’s resumption of headline noise on the ongoing debt crisis have spilled over to Asia in today’s trading session, with recent new Asia G3 issuance “puking” to use a phrase uttered by a Singapore-based trader.

As a measure of the market’s new-found gloom, the iTraxx IG series 17 spiked out 8bp at the open but has since clawed some of that back to end 6bp wider at 169bp/171bp.

Concerns are high that, in a clear cut example of moral hazard, LTRO funds have been put to work in the eurozone government bond markets and that now forced selling is entering the picture as Spanish government bond yields spike.

Spanish 10-year yields rose 25bp on Friday, pushing through the 6% mark and heading, according to technical analysts, to 6.5% resistance, while this morning in Europe, Spanish CDS has smashed through its all-time high to 520bp/525bp, or 20bp higher at the open, to add to Friday’s 22bp widening.

A regional credit analyst suggested that perhaps tonight’s retail sales data from the US might have the potential to turn sentiment around, with the consenses figure for March set at +0.3%.

Meanwhile the weekend move by the PBOC to widen the daily fluctuation band on the renminbi to 1% from 50bp has had an initial negative impact as it increases daily value at risk (VAR) for banks, and they have been forced to swiftly trim their positions in the renminbi dollar space and on other major crosses.

In a measure of the resumption of the risk-off mode, the 10-year US Treasury has returned below 2%, and was last changing hands at 1.98%, a move which pressured spreads on Asian dollar issuance, both in the recent primary space and on the seasoned curve. High-grade is around 20bp wider than it was before Easter week, and the price action has been generic across the board.

To give an example, the recent PCCWs are closing out at Treasuries plus 410bp/402bp, or 23bp north of reoffer. Still, despite weaknes across the board, liquidity is reasonable, and bid/offers on recent deals in the 8bp-10bp ballpark.

Meanwhile the brand-new Shenzhen 2017s are 15bp wide of their reoffer last Friday while the Hong Leong Bank 2017s are 4bp wide of their plus 238bp reoffer.

An interesting disjunction is happening in the China property space, in that whereas contract sales for the year to date are down on average by around 25% and there is a sector-wide ratings downgrade dynamic, China property paper is holding up well.

Indeed Morgan Stanley is bullish on the sector, noting that bank lending conditions (March bank lending data came in stronger than expected) should help relieve refinancing ressures for China developers.

This might help explain why, although weaker, China property is outperforming the broader market today. The Shimao 2018s for example are off a half at 89 bid, despite today?s one-notch downgrade by Fitch to BB.

Poor sales data from Agile, with sales off 19% on a year-on-year basis hit the company’s recently issued 2017s to 95.5, or off two points. The paper was issued late last month at 99.9.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com 