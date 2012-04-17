ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Indonesia Global a key test of resilience of risk-on

SINGAPORE, April 17 (IFR) - The Asian primary credit market is waiting to see if the issuance window is open as the Republic of Indonesia lines up a tap of its due 2042s and a new 10-year.

Demand for the sovereign and the deal’s pricing execution will be seen as a crucial test of how much conviction there is among investors in the context of a worrying European backdrop as well as giving a clearer indication of how far back of implied theoretical curves new paper should come.

At the last count, the deal had garnered a USD3bn book, for rather scant cover in the context of recent G3 issuance. The announcement of the deal pushed prices down on the Indon offshore dollar curve by between a point to a point and a half and managed to take a quarter off the long end of the Philippines dollar curve.

And again the same will be true of planned deals from China’s Shanshui Cement and Bank of Ceylon, with the former aiming for high 10% pricing on a planned Global and the latter about to kick off roadshows for a 144a trade.

In Bank of Ceylon’s case, pricing was put - in the context of the rather shaky return of risk-on - by a regional syndicate head at anywhere between 50bp-100bp back of the Sri Lanka sovereign.

With the illiquid Sri Lanka due 2012s last bid at Treasuries plus 412bp, the likelihood of the deal getting started off in the 500bp area looks pretty strong, particularly factoring in the nine month-odd curve extension.

Meanwhile secondary Asian credit markets had an illiquid session, with sentiment boosted, albeit in pretty unconvincing fashion, by better than expected March US retail sales data and decent first quarter profit number from Citi.

The emerging Spanish debt debacle continues to weigh on Asian sentiment, and all eyes will be on today’s Spanish government bill auction as a test of the short term direction of the country’s bond yields and CDS, ahead of a planned bond auction on Thursday.

Spain’s 5-year CDS is opening 5bp tighter at 505bp.The Asia iTraxx series 17 IG index opened 1bp tighter but lost that gain and is closing unchanged.

The recent Asian G3 new issuance continues to underwhelm, with the Shenzhen 2017s trading 17bp north of reoffer for a plus 377bp touch on the bid side and the PCCW 2017s last bid at plus 405bp, out from their plus 387.5bp reoffer last week.

Meanwhile, apart from all the above inputs, markets will have to digest a raft of earnings over the coming days, including first quarter numbers from Goldman Sachs, IBM, Intel and Coca-Cola.

Jonathan.Rogers@thomsonreuters.com