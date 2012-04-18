ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New Indonesia 10-year gets hit by fast money selling

SINGAPORE, April 18 (IFR) - Asia had an uninspired trading day, with early strength on the tailwind of a positive response to Spain’s two-year bill auction given back, and all eyes on the country’s 10-year auction tomorrow.

A regional credit analyst observed that since the eurozone crisis kicked off, government bond auctions have tended to go well but that this time, with eurozone banks running out of liquidity the result might be a nasty surprise to the downside.

The bid to cover ratio and tail will closely watched for signs of buying fatigue. In measure of the less than dynamic session, the iTraxx series 17 IG index is closing out 2bp tighter at 161bp/163bp.

The only standout price action in the Asian credit market today was the performance of the new Indonesia due 2022s, which dropped back to 98.5 bid from a 99.176 reoffer as fast money had a go at the USD2bn deal. By contrast the tap of the due 2042s is bid at its 104.636 reoffer, with the relatively small USD500m tap size and natural long duration buying base contributing to the deal’s secondary solidity.

Elsewhere the recent rash of primary issuance was a mixed bag. The new PCCW 2017s are out at Treasuries plus 405bp bid, from a plus 387.5 reoffer. The Zoomlion 2017s have come back from the lows and are 99/100, up from last week’s 97 handle. Meanwhile the new Shenzhen 2017s refuse to perform and are still 15bp north of reoffer at plus 385bp bid while the new Citic tap is bid at its par reoffer.

China property counters have been decently supported by a solid performance from China equities, with the Shanghai index up 2% today, reflected in the half point gain in sector bellwether Country Garden due 2018s. This flies in the face of poor China March property numbers, which showed new home prices down in 37 out of 70 cities, versus 27 cities in February.

Nevertheless, idiosyncratic China risk will be supported in the short term in the face of ongoing rumours that the PBOC is about to cut the bank reserve ratio.

Today is light on economic data and there will be little in the way of market moving input. For Asia primary the key test will be the pricing of a new 5-year from China Shanshui Cement which is scheduled to be tonight’s business. Guidance has been set at the 10.5% area.

