ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Region widens but stays in range, headwinds ahead

SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Asian credit widened slightly in the wake of another day of dropping equity markets in the US. The Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG 17 index closed the session around 167bp/169bp, almost 3bp wider than yesterday’s close. That was some 4bp wider in the week as well.

However, as many analysts expected, most of the credits in the region traded within a range throughout the week. The iTraxx, for instance, remained between 165bp and 170bp, ending toward the wide-end as sentiment soured in the run-up to yesterday’s Spanish auction.

Indeed, the whole week seemed marked by a tug-of-war between Europe and the US. On one side, continued jitters about the Mediterranean countries suggested a flight-to-safety. On the flip-side, better than expected earnings from several companies in the US gave stocks -- and the broader market -- support.

The result was a sideways market that started to veer toward the wider direction at the end of the week. Indeed, most of the trading was really focused on new issues, with outstanding bonds seeing very little interest from accounts.

On that front, performance was mostly not very good.

Hana Bank’s new 5-year bond, for instance, closed quoted at 270bp/269bp after having priced on Wednesday at 260bp. Indonesia’s new 2022s were quoted below reoffer at 98.85/99.15 -- they priced at 99.176 on Tuesday.

The 2042s were also trading below the retap reoffer price at 104.15/104.50 having been reopened at 104.636. That means that in spread terms the new 10-year widened almost 5bp while the 2042s widened some 2bp. “It is just not worth buying bonds in the primary in Asia these days,” said a strategist in Singapore.

The new 5-year bonds of Indonesia’s EximBank were the only ones bucking the trend quoted at 99.80 by the close when they priced at 99.325 on Thursday.

Yet, again, it seemed like for all the USD4.7bn that priced in the past week and the volatility seen in the market, the move in Asian secondary markets would have been sharper. The JP Asia Credit Index for investment-grade, for instance, ended only 4bp wider in the week at 327bp.

But with a potential downgrade of Spain looming and rumors that France’s credit could be knocked one notch down by agencies as well, it looks like the tame trading seen this week may not be repeated next week. Add to that some USD4.5bn in potential deals being road showed and the technical factor also points at a wider market by next Friday.

The hopes of the bulls lie on the Fed and on positive flows into EM funds. Some analysts were betting that at the upcoming monetary policy meeting, the US Federal Reserve will hint at more quantitative easing and give an injection to the arm of the markets.

Besides, investors seem to still believe in the asset class as EM bond funds received USD675m in fresh money. The question is if this interest will continue going forward.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com)