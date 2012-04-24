ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Mkt in a range; Winsway sentiment supports HY bonds

HONG KONG, April 24 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded in a range on caution ahead of the outcome of The Netherlands and Spanish debt auctions with the market also closely eyeing the outcome of the US Fed meet to see if it will still maintain low interest rates until at least late 2014.

A surge in the bond prices for Winsway supported the overall sentiment of the high yield market after its 2016 bonds jumped about 13bps to as high as 95 after Aluminum Corporation of China (CHALCO) said it is buying a 29.9% stake in the company for HKD2.39bn (USD307.92m) and stoked hopes of a rating upgrade.

The bonds were last seen at around 93/92 cents. The iTraxx series 17 index was barely changed at around 166.5bp, from yesterday’s 166/168bp.

“The market is trading in a narrow range close to yesterday’s levels. There is caution with new supply coming in with global events also closely watched,” said a Singapore-based credit trader.

Indonesia’s fourth biggest lender Bank Negara Indonesia has logged orders of over USD1.25bn for its benchmark sized transaction for a 5-year Reg S deal. The deal could be priced as early as today.

Among the recent issues China Shanshui Cement’s new 2017 bonds were trading at 100.00/100.25 cents after pricing at par. China National Petroleum Corp’s 2022 bonds were around 195bp over treasuries after pricing at 190bps.

There was little action in single name CDS. The only one traded today was South Korea which was at 122.50.

“The market is cautiously optimistic about high yield bonds and investors are assessing relative value of bonds. Industrial names are performing well and there is not much volatility there given the overall macro picture,” a Hong Kong-based high yield trader said.

