ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Recent new issues underwhelm in shadow of upcoming supply

SINGAPORE, April 26 (IFR) - Asia credit had a less than convincing session on the secondary side, despite many analysts being of the opinion that Bernanke’s vague indication at the FOMC meeting yesterday that QE3 had not been ruled would prompt a major relief rally.

That has not been the case, and it seems that players are focusing on the large pipeline of active primary supply which is due to hit before the May 1 holiday rather than on a more benign credit backdrop. As a measure of the less than engaged session, the iTraxx series 17 is closing out 1bp tighter at an illiquid 162bp/165bp.

Meanwhile the extraordinary story that is the CNOOC two-trancher continued today, with long duration specialist accounts charging in to the 2042s with alacrity, keeping the 30-year piece close to its Treasuries plus 170bp tight print of yesterday, at plus 173bp, and a country mile inside the original plus 220bp price guidance.

It’s hard to believe that the basis between the CNPC 2041s late last year was 50bp back of the CNOOC 2041s whereas now at 30 years the two names trade flat to each other.

Meanwhile as a measure of just how quirky the bid for 30 paper can be versus shorter dates, the new CNOOC 2022s traded in a far less aggressive fashion to the longer piece and are now bid at the plus 190bp reoffer, off from today’s plus 183bp print.

Other recent primary supply is firmly in lackluster territory, with fast money having a go in anticipation of the supply overhang. The new Suhyup 2017s are out at plus 284bp, for a 9bp widening from reoffer and 1bp wider from the open.

Hana’s 2017s are 2bp north of reoffer while the Beijing Enterprises 2022s are 8bp back of reoffer. The only star performer of the day are the new Shanshui Cement 2017s which have put on a half today and are bid at 101.25, or a full 1.25 points above reoffer.

S&P’s move to place India and its banking sector on negative watch had limited impact on the offshore India curve, with the new ICICI 2016s adding 10bp to a 405bp bid, while on the corporate side the Reliance 2022s remain unchanged at plus 340bp.

The agency’s negative piece on the China property market has also failed to have a major impact on the price of seasoned PRC property counters, with many players keen to look further down the timeline, to the potential for this year’s poor sales data to reverse trend.

In terms of tomorrow’s open, US jobless claims data tonight will be watched as will pending home sales numbers.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com