ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Trading muted on back of UK holiday

SINGAPORE, June 4 (IFR) - Asian credit trading was mired in thin volume on the back of the two-day UK holiday, although Wall Street’s sharp decline last Friday on the back of weak employment data pushed out the series 17 IG index 5bp to 209bp/211bp and in single name CDS China protection to 145bp/148bp, or by a whopping 9bp.

The China hard landing scenario is simply adding to a host of negative inputs for global credit markets, including a severe slowing of growth in the BRICS countries as well as the spiraling eurozone debt crisis.

“It remains to be seen how long we can live with the lengthening string of bad news without a major gap-down in global equity markets, which will certainly drag down Asia credit along the way,” said a regional credit analyst.

He noted that Asian credit spreads have given up most of the year’s gains, with the JACI index just 3bp inside the year’s opening print, at 371bp.

Interestingly, while the high-grade sub index is 3bp wider on the year, high-yield continues to hold onto its gains, although he suggested it is difficult to conceive that this resilience will last for too much longer.

A major casualty of the recent sell-off have been the Hong Kong Land 2022s, which gapped out 12bp today to trade above their Treasuries plus 290bp reoffer for the first time since printing, closing out at plus 297bp bid.

And those who believe that China property paper has held in just a little too well during the recent rout have had a degree of satisfaction, with the sector off around a point on the back of continuing weakness and refinancing risk among China’s realtors.

The recently issued Agile 2017s are off a point at 95.5 bid, while the KWG Land 2017s are of 1.5 points at 93 bid and the sector bellwether Cogard 2018s are down a point at 94 bid.

Amid the lackluster trading the Philippines (Ba2 Moody‘s) offshore curve was unchanged, despite the bumping up to positive outlook by Moody’s of the country’s foreign debt rating, or on a par with S&P’s outlook for the country.

The sovereign is planning non-deal roadshows in the US where it is expected to pitch a liability management plan which aims to reduce the country’s offshore debt burden.

Spain remains the main point of anxiety for regional credit traders, with the country’s CDS gapping out almost 60bp last week to 605.5bp and fears widespread of massive capital flight out of the country’s banks and the strong likelihood of bank runs in the country.

Still, with London out, trading on Spain’s CDS is expected to be muted and volatility low until the UK capital reopens for business on Wednesday.

