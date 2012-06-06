ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Short covering rally ahead of ECB

SINGAPORE, June 6 (IFR) - A strong London open has pushed Asian credit up towards the close, with the Asia iTraxx series 17 index looking to end the day 8bp tighter at 197bp/199bp, with the index tightening 2bp over the past 15 minutes on the back of a 1% gain in S&P futures.

The market is covering shorts ahead of today’s ECB meeting and there is a hope among market players that there will be an announcement of further LTRO provision or the use of EFSF funds to prop up Spain’s ailing banks.

Still a regional syndicate head doubted that such measures would be announced today and suggested that these would only be brought in should there be a deep intensification of the eurozone crisis.

This view is perhaps supported by the fact that yesterday’s G7 meeting produced no concrete measures in relation to the eurozone. In the meantime the better tone has been supported by a 23bp contraction in Spain’s five-year CDS, which is quoted at 580bp/590bp. ”I doubt that this rally has legs.

It’s the typical pattern we have seen recently of strength early in the week which gives way later on to fears of the looming Greek election [to be held on June 17] and the prospect of the country leaving the eurozone,” said the syndicate head.

In the meantime, although cash has been muted in terms of activity, there were a few standouts. The Sinopec 2017s continue to enjoy most-favoured status in the Asia cash complex, with the paper last in at Treasuries plus 165bp bid, having been reoffered last month at plus 205bp.

The buying is a reflection of the generalised flight-to-safety which has been the modus operandi since the market rout kicked off over three weeks ago.

Buying was also seen in the China property sector, although the gains were muted. The Country Garden 2018s added a quarter to 95.25 bid and the Agile 2017s a half to 96.5 bid. Country Garden’s May contract sales were up 24% in May on a month-on-month basis but remain down 28% for 2012.

For the January - May period, sales at the leading developers are mixed, with the bulk in negative territory and a few Companies such as Powerlong and Shimao managing gains of 38% and 50% respectively.

